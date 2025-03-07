WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Names Former Stars Who Should Have Won World Title

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was one of the men to be blessed with a run as the WWE Champion, winning the title from Eddie Guerrero in 2004. The biggest names in the business have been the WWE Champion, but some equally big names never got that chance, something that was brought up on a recent edition of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast as JBL believes that the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase should have been a World Champion. However, once he mentioned DiBiase, JBL listed a number of former WWE Superstars who should have had a run as the company's top champion.

"I think Ted should have been the WWE Champion. I think he should have been for a long time. I think [Roddy] Piper should have. I think Dustin Rhodes, especially as Goldust, I thought Goldust should have been a champion, I thought he'd have been a great champion, he was a great worker that did everything and had incredible heat. I mean there's tons and tons of guys, Shelton Benjamin should have been a World Champion. There's so many guys."

JBL explained that he understood some of those names never won the WWE Championship as a wrestler doesn't always need the title to be over, using iconic wrestling legend Gorgeous George as an example of someone who remains legendary despite never being a World Champion. However, even though DiBiase had his Million Dollar Championship, and Piper, Goldust, and Benjamin all won other titles in WWE, JBL believes that some wrestlers will get to the end of their careers and regret not having won a World Championship, no matter how popular they were during their prime.

