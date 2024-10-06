JBL Opens Up About Late WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero

WWE legend JBL has explained the greatness of Eddie Guerrero, and what set him apart from many others.

JBL, during a recent Q&A with "Sportskeeda Wrestling," stated that Guerrero was one of the few people who could turn into a different person when he stepped into the ring.

"The best thing I can ever say about Eddie [is] it's like grabbing a live wire that's not grounded and you feel the electricity pulsating through you," JBL said. "When Eddie walked out in that arena, the only guys I really ever saw like that in 35, 40 years of being in the business was Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels. When Eddie walked out, he was just a different guy than he was anywhere else. He just did things that were absolutely amazing."

JBL mentioned that he recently rewatched some of Guerrero's old work, and was left amazed at how good the late star was in the ring.

"It's inexplicable to say to people how good he was, you don't get that from watching him. Eddie had [great] matches with anybody. He had great matches with Big Show, he had great matches with Rey [Mysterio], he had great matches with The Undertaker, he had great matches with me," said JBL. "When you watch some of his old stuff, you forget how good he was. He was a different level than everybody else. The stuff he would do, especially with guys, not like me, but guys that could go like him, he just did incredible stuff. It was absolutely amazing. He was so smooth."

JBL had a special relationship with Guerrero in and out of the ring, with the two fighting over the WWE Championship, while the latter was also a part of the former's wedding party.

