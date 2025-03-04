WWE Founder Linda McMahon Confirmed As Secretary Of Education By United States Senate

Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the United States Senate as Secretary of Education, following her nomination by President Donald Trump.

The Senate voted to confirm McMahon with a 51-45 majority, with four senators missing the vote. McMahon was called on ahead of her confirmation by President Trump to do a great job in putting herself out of the job, with his plan to shut down the Education department at the Federal level in what he says will return power to the state schooling systems.

McMahon had fielded questions on Trump's plans, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, and the ongoing "Ring Boy" lawsuit filed against her and Vince McMahon — for their alleged role in facilitating the sexual abuse of minors working for the company at the hands of Mel Phillips — during her confirmation hearing.

During the hearing, Senator Tammy Baldwin said that she was concerned over whether those on campuses could trust McMahon to handle their own circumstances should they arise. Senator Baldwin and former Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders were among those who opposed her confirmation, while the entirety of those voting to confirm her were Republican senators; two Democrats and two Republicans made up those who didn't vote.

Those critical of McMahon's nomination and subsequent confirmation have noted her lack of experience working in the education system, with just a one-year stint on Connecticut's state board of education in 2009. However, she has long worked alongside Trump both as Small Business Administrator in his first term from 2017 to 2019 and as a fundraiser between his terms as president. She run unsuccessfully for the US Senate on two occasions.