Linda McMahon Questioned About Ring Boy Lawsuit Vs. WWE During Confirmation Hearing

With Shane and Stephanie McMahon behind her, alongside WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Linda McMahon fielded questions Thursday from the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions during her confirmation hearing, having been nominated as Education Secretary by United States President Donald Trump. McMahon is named in an ongoing lawsuit, alongside husband Vince McMahon and the WWE, alleging that during their time running the company they allowed for systemic and pervasive sexual abuse of "ring boys" working for the company at the hands of former ring announcer Mel Phillips.

McMahon was questioned by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin, on the lawsuit and how she can be trusted to work with sexual assault survivors on school and college campuses.

"I am so concerned about whether sexual assault survivors on campus can trust you to support them," said Senator Baldwin.

"They certainly can trust me to support them," McMahon answered. "I have a granddaughter that is now in college, i have two grandsons who are in college. I have a deep commitment of understanding how I would feel if any of them were involved in sexual harassment or were accused of sexual harassment. You have my absolute commitment that I will uphold and protect those investigations to make sure that those students are treated fairly on both sides."

Mrs. McMahon made no mention of her own alleged role in the suit, nor was there a follow-up. The suit was stayed in December to await a decision on the constitutionality of the Child Victims Act of 2023, which served to remove the statute of limitations for historic child sexual abuse cases. The Supreme Court of Maryland ruled that the Act was constitutional with a 4-3 vote. Greg Gutzler, the DiCello Levitt partner leading the lawsuit against the McMahons and WWE, said in an official statement that the decision by the Court will see the case continue to be litigated.