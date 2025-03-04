Becky Lynch Deletes Response To CM Punk Asking Her To 'Come Get Your Man' On WWE Raw

CM Punk ignited the world with his opening segment on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," but one line in his incendiary promo has him playing with fire. After Punk's comments about Seth Rollins, "The Man" Becky Lynch stepped back into the world of professional wrestling — if only for a moment — to clap back at the "Second City Saint."

Lynch took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after Punk's Monday segment, where he implored Lynch to retrieve her husband, lest he end up in a wheelchair, to shoot back at her husband's most recent rival. Lynch reposted a picture highlighting Punk and Roxanne Perez's matching Elimination Chamber gear, and remarked that she was not "the one who needs to come get [her] man."

Becky Lynch tells AJ Lee to come get her man 👀 pic.twitter.com/iIVqEFQsQg — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 4, 2025

Most fans found Lynch's remarks entertaining, and several fans have taken to tagging AJ Mendez, Punk's real wife, underneath Lynch's post. Others took the opportunity to request an official return to WWE for "The Man," with one social media user remarking that the tweet could feasibly be used to set-up a mixed tag team match between Rollins, Lynch, Punk, and Mendez at WrestleMania 41.

Others had their criticisms regarding Lynch's comments. The poster of the photo comparison Lynch used remarked that Lynch was "corny and lame" for her retorts, and that comments sexualizing Punk and Perez's relationship were due to get worse because of her interference. It seems that Lynch may have also seen the potential for error in her ways, as she deleted the post after only a few hours of the post going live. Lynch has yet to make any further comments about the tweet itself or its deletion.

It is unclear whether the now-deleted tweet will impact Lynch's return to WWE, including subsequent storylines upon her return. Punk, Mendez, or Rollins have yet to comment.