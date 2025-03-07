WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Reflects On Infamous 'Steiner Math' Promo

Professional wrestling is one of the few sports and entertainment promotions in the world that entertains fans through competitive action as well as spoken word. CM Punk's dropping a "pipebomb," Dusty Rhodes talking about hard times, John Cena proclaiming his intention to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match, amongst other greats. Some speeches become memorable for the wrong reasons, with Scott Steiner's "Steiner Math" promo during his run in TNA Wrestling as a prime example.

While joining "Talk is Jericho," the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his infamous promo on "TNA Impact!" from May 2008.

"Coming from Michigan I'm obviously above-average (laughs), but all the numbers made sense to me. So, I just came up with that cause I've always tried to do different interviews, I hate doing repeat cause that gets boring so that's just something that came in my head that day, and one take and said it," Steiner recalled.

The promo was based on the Three Way main event match at that year's upcoming Sacrifice pay-per-view where Steiner and Frankie Kazarian unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Kurt Angle was originally scheduled for the match but suffered a neck injury overseas prior to the event and would be replaced would Kazarian who won a number one contender's match earlier in the night at Sacrifice to take Angle's place.

The "Steiner Math" promo explained how he had better odds than the standard 33 1/3% chance each participant in a three-way match would normally have to win. Due to being a genetic freak and not normal, Steiner felt he had a 141 2/3% chance of winning at Sacrifice.

