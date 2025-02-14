Scott Steiner Reflects On Popularity Of Steiner Math

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner is one half of the most influential tag teams of all time, he's a multi-time World Champion, and his family legacy is carrying on in WWE. However, there is one thing that everyone knows Steiner for, math. Back in 2008, Steiner broke down Samoa Joe's chances of walking out of that year's TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view as the TNA World Champion, and the term "Steiner Math" was born. The promo has become one of the most iconic moments in TNA history, and during a recent interview on "Going Ringside," Steiner opened up about the most famous promo of his career.

"It made sense, I'm a mathematical wizard apparently," Steiner said, who was then asked if he thought the promo would take off in the way that it did. "Man you know you can't predict that stuff you know? You never know what people are going to latch on to, plus it made sense. So many people come up to me and say I helped them with their math throughout high school and college."

While the numbers didn't lie on the day, the 8.33333% chance Joe had of retaining his TNA World Championship was enough as the Samoan Submission Machine remained strong and retained his title. However, he didn't remain strong when standing behind the camera while Steiner cut the famous promo, revealing in 2023 that he was dying of laughter after hearing it for the first time. According to Joe, the famous take that everyone knows was actually a retake as Petey Williams (or Lil Petey Pump as he was then known) completely broke when hearing Steiner's mathematical excellence for the first time as it was so unexpected.

