Jake Roberts Knew This WWE Hall Of Famer Was Something Special From The Get-Go

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was involved in some of the most memorable feuds of his generation, oftentimes helping future stars get over and establish their character like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin getting his "Austin 3:16" catchphrase over. Another name with whom Roberts had a notable rivalry was The Undertaker, and in a recent appearance on the veteran's "Six Feet Under" podcast, he claimed that he always knew the "Deadman" would be special someday.

"From the get-go, Mark [Undertaker] had something special and I think that's one of the reasons that I hooked up with him," Roberts claimed. "I knew that if he didn't do this character perfect, he's going to, you know, one little misstep and he kills his gimmick." The veteran then added that he actually believed that The Undertaker had "killed" his gimmick with the "American Badass" run.

The Undertaker then explained that he felt too confined by his gimmick by the time he adjusted it, and noted that he needed to be free to rise to the standards the Attitude Era was setting. "I'm thinking man, like this is going to be tough for that character to hang, because I needed time to figure out; I always knew that at some point that I would go back," he explained. "When I went back, like, everything was recharged and I brought all of it together and felt like it was fresh and new again." Roberts then commended 'Taker for his vision, and noted how most wrestlers can't step back and take time to keep their characters relevant.

