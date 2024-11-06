The Undertaker Reflects On The American Badass, Evolution Of WWE Character

Before WWE Judgment Day 2000, The Undertaker had already undergone several variations his "Deadman" gimmick, but they all aligned with his gothic horror persona. At the aforementioned pay-per-view, The Undertaker ditched the black robes and became a biker-themed wrestler, and somehow it worked well enough to even have a spin-off heel gimmick known as "Big Evil."

The real-life Mark Calaway had actor Theo Rossi on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, who asked him how WWE creative worked. Calaway explained that he had input in the creation of the "American Badass" gimmick, saying, "There was two reasons why I did it: one, I was starting to feel a little stale, and two, as great as the gimmick was and the character was, I was confined."

Calaway then recalled how many of his peers at the time were cutting memorable promos, like The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, while his gimmick as the "Deadman" largely prevented him from doing so, which was another reason why the "American Badass" was born.

"It didn't work for that original Undertaker version, so I needed to shift a little bit; I kept some elements, but then you get a little bit more of Mark Calaway with the American Badass," he explained. Calaway noted that he felt a sense of freedom with the gimmick change, which helped him stay relevant, but noted that he always had the vision to return to the "Deadman."

