It's now been several months since what we believe to be The Undertaker's final wrestling match. He defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and then rode off on his motorcycle before later saying on his Last Ride documentary that he had no desire to step in the ring again.

That Boneyard Match featured Taker reviving his American Bad Ass persona which was a favorite of many fans. Other fans prefer either The Deadman character or Big Evil, the latter of which was a favorite of an IGN commenter who wrote "Bring back Big Evil." The Undertaker responded to that comment when he joined IGN's YouTube Channel.

"We kinda brought back a version of Big Evil for AJ Styles and the Boneyard. I think that iteration of the character kinda brought all the 30 years together. It's the American Bad Ass, Big Evil all growing up into one. So, that's kinda where we're at and I think that's where we'll move forward when I do make appearances on TV," revealed The Undertaker.

Taker never used the word retired during his Last Ride doc and also wouldn't rule out the possibility of returning in the future. So, if he returns for either a match or an appearance, it appears the version of Taker that left the Boneyard Match will be the one that fans see in WWE.

Fans wouldn't mind Taker going back on his apparent decision to hang up the boots if he was to get into the ring with Sting. Another IGN commenter said he wishes Undertaker and Sting could have had a match at some point and Taker agreed.

"Yeah, I get that a lot. Sting stayed down in WCW for so long and then he went somewhere else and that window kind of closed," said Taker. "I know he kinda showed up [in WWE] at the end… The way people see that, it looks much better on paper than it actually would have been. It's one of those matches that people will talk about forever."

When Sting finally joined WWE in 2014, he was already 55 years old while Taker was nearly 50. A match between them at that point would have, as Taker said, "looked better on paper" than in reality if they locked up when they were in their primes.

