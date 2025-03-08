Big E Weighs In On Evolution Of WWE's The New Day

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have embraced their new heel identities and in the process given The New Day a much-needed revamp when most fans either called for or expected the faction to break up. Despite not directly being a part of their journey right now, Big E is following Woods and Kingston closely, and during an interview on "X-Pod 97," the former WWE Champion shared his honest thoughts on The New Day.

"In this industry you have to evolve," Big E explained, noting how easy it is to become complacent once you become popular in wrestling. "I'm really proud of what we've built, as a collective, (...) but now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again." Big E added that he thinks a fire has been ignited within both Woods and Kingston and expressed that he believes the two of them are now creating moments in wrestling again, like their on-screen heel turn. "I can't think of any other turn that went the way it did."

Big E then addressed the negativity he sees online from the internet wrestling community, but claimed that he's seen a lot of love and support from fans who have been expressing their hopes to see him back in the ring again. "I really feel like the community has rallied behind me in ways that are beyond humbling for me," he said. "I appreciate all the love, but the most part it's a lot of, in person, people telling me that Kofi and Woods can go to hell."

