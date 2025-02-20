WWE's Kofi Kingston Explains Why The New Day Would Still Want Big E In A Bar Fight

If one hoped that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's verbal teardown of their long-time New Day comrade Big E was just them having a bad day in December, they've quickly learned that isn't the case. If anything, Woods and Kingston have only gotten more bitter and spiteful in the weeks since, now directing their frustrations at the LWO. But the duo still has plenty of time to twist the knife into Big E, and recently picked an interesting occasion to do so.

Sitting down with the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, in an episode taped Royal Rumble weekend, Woods and Kingston were asked which four individuals they'd want backing them up in a bar fight. Woods answered Arn Anderson, due to his glock, and Steve Blackmon, while Kingston mentioned Haku. It was then Kingston turned his attention back to his former friend.

"You know what? I might put Big E in there," Kingston said. "Just to see him get beat up. Just to see him...cause we've got all we need with the other three...You want to be a strongman? Well, here's sixty people over here, and let's just see how strong you are.

"Cause I guarantee after the first three and four, we're going to find out what he really is all about, you know what I'm saying? And let him learn...that he should've been there for his boys. He should've been there for his boys! And then we've got Arn and we've got everybody else. We've got Steve Blackmon to do the real work, but we have to make an example. So we put E out there first, and we let him know what he should've done."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription