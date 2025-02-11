Video: The New Day Beats Down Rey Mysterio & LWO After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

It was a rough end to "Raw" last night for Rey Mysterio. The lucha libre legend and WWE Hall of Famer not only came up short in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Logan Paul, but he was immediately jumped after the bell by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day. Perhaps the only saving grace for Mysterio was the show ended then and there, saving Mysterio the humiliation of fans at home watching him get beaten down.

Alas, he didn't actually get that luxury, as WWE posted the post-show massacre of Mysterio onto X shortly after the show ended. Woods and Kingston did indeed put the boots to Mysterio for nearly a minute before his LWO teammate, Dragon Lee, ran down to make the save. And for a moment, it looked like things were looking up, as Lee seemed to handle Woods and Kingston with little issue, including sending Kingston to the floor.

Unfortunately, that was the beginning of the end, as the former WWE Champion managed to grab Lee's legs as he hit the ropes, tripping him and allowing Woods to hit a dropkick. From that point forward, it was all New Day, as they laid out Lee with a double powerbomb before officials could break it up. Order was briefly restored, until Woods grabbed a chair from ringside, and smashed it against Mysterio's knee as the luchador lay prone. Only then did a satisfied Kingston and Woods head to the back, while Lee and officials checked on Mysterio.

After #WWERaw goes off the air, The New Day continue their heinous beatdown on Rey Mysterio and the rest of The LWO.

Not long after, Kingston himself took to X to repost the footage. He reminded fans that he and Woods had warned everyone that they were going to "mess someone up on 'Raw,'" and noted that he and Woods "ALWAYS tell the TRUTH!," whether fans like it or not.