Logan Paul Pins Rey Mysterio In WWE Raw Main Event, Qualifies For Elimination Chamber

To close out "WWE Raw", Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to advance to the men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.

In the late stages of the match, Mysterio was trying to get the crowd into it as he set up a 6-1-9, but Paul got off the ropes to hit him with a Big Boot. Mysterio did a sit down powerbomb and then was able to connect with his signature move. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to stop Paul. He was able to connect with the Paul-verizer to get the win.

Prior to the match, Paul interrupted CM Punk to laugh at the fact that Punk bragged to Kevin Owens that he never lost to Paul, only to get eliminated by him the following night in the Rumble match. He told Punk "I had your number at the Rumble, Punk and I got your number at the Elimination Chamber." He then claimed he was giving the veteran Mysterio his "15 minutes of fame when he loses to Logan Paul."

This will be the second consecutive year that Paul has competed in the Elimination Chamber; he joins Punk, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre, with two more participants yet to be determined. Although Paul lost last year, he still went on to WrestleMania XL where he defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to retain the United States Title. Mysterio has competed in three Elimination Chamber matches, with the last one being in 2011.