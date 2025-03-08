WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Explains Why He Was An 'Ass****' After WCW Heel Turn

Before he became "Big Poppa Pump," Scott Steiner alongside his brother, Rick Steiner, were one of the biggest babyface tag teams. Alongside his heel turn, Steiner underwent a drastic appearance change which included a meaner attitude, short bleached hair, and a chainmail coif he'd wear during his entrances.

In an interview on "Talk Is Jericho" during the Jericho Cruise, Steiner revealed that he saw the mail coif for the first time during a visit at a strip club in Detroit for outfits for the girls he walked out with during his entrance. "I saw that on display and I said 'Oh s**t, that might look good' and I wore it out that night and I wore it ever since," he recalled. "I totally had to go against what I always was with Steiner Brothers (...) so I tried to be an a**hole, tried to be a d**k, and tried to piss everybody off," Steiner added when explaining his attitude change that came along with his heel turn.

"The tag teams were a little bit down, so Eric [Bischoff] came up to me and said 'You want to turn against your brother?' I said yeah, it's time," the veteran noted when explaining where the idea came from. "There was a ceiling [in WCW] (...) because you couldn't get over Hogan and all those other guys, you know, so I knew I had to be the opposite of Hogan was and the opposite of Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were; so they were the cool heels, so, like I said, that's why I tried to be an a**hole."

