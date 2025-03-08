Scott Steiner Recalls Road Antics When Trying To Get Fired By WWE

In the world of pro wrestling, "Big Poppa Pump," Scott Steiner, has always lived by his own rules but according to some, like Eric Bischoff, his real-life attitude wasn't any different, and according to the WWE Hall of Famer, the Steiner Brothers once tortured a referee in WCW. The veteran has admitted to once going to extra lengths alongside his brother to get fired from WWE. According to Steiner, he and his brother's originally WWE run in the early 90s was great at first, especially coming off of WCW which was a lot smaller at the time, but money issues quickly became a problem.

"We weren't getting paid...so then we start getting frustrated, so then we started trying to get fired," Steiner admitted in an appearance on "Talk Is Jericho" during the Jericho Cruise. "The first thing, we were in an overseas tour, we're in Italy, and my brother said, you know, in the cafeteria, you know; food fight!"

Steiner continued, claiming that his brother first jumped into action and claimed that the food fight included other names like Hulk Hogan and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and claimed the aftermath was an all-out food brawl.

"Then we did it again the next night at the building, there's just a bunch of food at the building, and the same thing: food fight again," he recalled. "After all that, I don't think – if they didn't catch then, they caught on when I requested a meeting with Vince [McMahon] which was a pretty touchy thing because that was after Nailz had choked him out."

