Trick Williams And Eddy Thorpe Facing Off In WWE NXT Underground

Trick Williams will get his rematch against Eddy Thorpe in an Underground match on "WWE NXT" in two weeks time.

Williams came into this week's "NXT" with venomous intent as he dispatched of Kale Dixon via referee's stoppage, taking to the microphone to call out Thorpe; he emerged to challenge Williams to an "NXT Underground" match in a fortnight, which Williams accepted to make it all but official.

Thorpe first entered Williams' radar in December while he was the NXT Champion. Having feigned injury to get out of the Iron Survivor Challenge eventually won by current NXT Champion Oba Femi, Thorpe maneuvered himself to get a singles shot at the title.

That subsequent title bout between Williams and Thorpe ended in a double-pin draw, seeing Thorpe added to the scheduled title match between Williams and Femi at New Year's Evil, which Femi won to begin his reign.

Thorpe and Williams have since continued their feud, leading to a Strap Match at Vengeance Day last month which Thorpe won following a low blow. Williams is looking to finally get the win over Thorpe under Underground rules, meaning knockout or submission only. He has never fought under the stipulation before, while Thorpe remains undefeated after two wins against Damon Kemp and Donovan Dijak in 2023.