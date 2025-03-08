Steph De Lander Gives Thoughts On TNA/WWE Partnership

As the WWE-TNA partnership rolls on, so do the crossovers between the companies. For TNA Knockout Steph De Lander, the most exciting crossover possibilities stem from former talents of her current home.

"I really want to see AJ Styles in TNA again because that's just like what a pop. The roof would blow off this place," De Lander told "Gabby AF." "I want to see Chelsea [Green] back in TNA. I think that would be a huge pop as well. Drew McIntyre in TNA. I want to see all the throwback people that killed it here. I'm sure Cody Rhodes would love to pop in for a day.

"There's more possibilities now than there ever has been before, and to me, that's the coolest part," she continued. "It's great fun to be a wrestling fan right now. It's great fun to be a wrestler right now. It's so hot and so fun. It literally really feels like any week like anything could happen."

In recent months, the aforementioned partnership has brought on "WWE NXT" appearances from TNA's Fandango (now known as JDC), X-Division Champion Moose, Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, and World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz. Next week, The Hardy Boyz will defend their titles against Axiom and Nathan Frazer, the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, on the "NXT" Roadblock television special. Similarly, Moose will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. De Lander, of course, is a former talent of "NXT," having previously resided on the brand from 2021 until her release from WWE in 2022.

