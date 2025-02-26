FrAxiom Challenges The Hardys To TNA World Tag Title Match At WWE NXT Roadblock

The Hardys will be returning to "WWE NXT" Roadblock to defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against FrAxiom.

Matt and Jeff Hardy wrestled their first match with WWE since 2020 and 2021 respectively as they faced Myles Borne and Tavion Heights during "NXT" on Tuesday. The NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom and Nathan Frazer, emerged during the bout to watch from the entrance ramp, drawing the attention of Hardy and costing him the advantage; when the Hardys had eventually won, FrAxiom entered the ring to face them.

Frazer said that they were the best tag team in the world and were stood opposite the greatest tag team of all time, but Jeff cut him off and called on them to make the challenge, to which they agreed. TNA Director of Authority, Santino Marella, then emerged to announce that the bout had been made official for Roadblock on March 11.

DREAM. MATCH. By the power of @ThisIsTNA Director of Authority, @milanmiracle, The Hardy Boyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom at #WWERoadblock in New York City! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t0kwT38yWx — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2025

The Hardys have been TNA World Tag Team Champions since Bound For Glory last October, marking their third reign with the titles and their first run as champions on TV since they were last with WWE – holding the "WWE SmackDown" tag titles in 2019. Matt Hardy had joined AEW after his depature from WWE in 2020, joined by Jeff Hardy in 2022 for an ill-fated reunion until leaving last year.