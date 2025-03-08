Former WWE Star Summer Rae Recounts Traumatizingly Bad Hotel Story

Anyone who has spent considerable time traveling on the road knows that the amount of kooky stories can quickly add up, and that seems especially true for wrestlers. Appearing on the YouTube channel of Dr. Beau Hightower, former WWE star Summer Rae told a tale about receiving an unwanted visitor while staying at a hotel in Texas with traveling partner Tenille Dashwood. Surprisingly, it was not a wrestling fan.

"We're almost asleep, me and Tenille, and we hear something. And I'm like, 'Did you hear something?' And she's like, 'What is that?'" Rae explained. "And I kind of hear — it sounds like someone's kind of like whipping a mat or something. ... We turn the light on and it's a bat."

With the room illuminated, the creature became even more distressed and began flying around erratically. They called down to the front desk but, as Rae recalled, it was late at night and the hotel employee didn't seem to be at the top of their game. Nonetheless, Rae and Dashwood were able to work through the situation with some help.

"All I remember is someone got a broom," Rae continued. "Someone came in, I'm under the sheet. We were trying to trap it. It was just a mess and now I'm just traumatized."

While the former WWE star couldn't recall which line of hotels the incident occurred in, Rae did remember that she avoided the company for years afterward.

Rae's WWE career lasted from 2011 until 2017, along with a brief return in 2022, when Rae appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble. She is primarily remembered for her presence in the early days of "WWE NXT," as a cast member on "Total Divas," and as an onscreen partner for wrestlers like Fandango and (briefly) Rusev.

