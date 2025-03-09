WWE NXT's Jakara Jackson Discusses The Origins Of Her Character

Jakara Jackson has been a rising star of "WWE NXT" alongside her compatriots in The Meta-Four. Tagging with Lash Legend has made Jackson a mainstay of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Division, even bringing the two women to Saudi Arabia where they competed at Crown Jewel. According to Jackson, she's been lucky to have a say in the character she's played in WWE.

"I had full-reign over Jakara Jackson and I'm blessed to have full-reign of...me," Jackson said in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic." Jackson said she wanted a ring name that sounded like a "goddess warrior" and landed on her current moniker, which came from the name "Jakarta" which Jackson simplified, and from "Nasty" singer Janet Jackson. "I knew I wanted my nickname to be 'Ms. Jackson' so like I needed the Jackson to work."

Janet Jackson isn't the only famous woman who has heavily influenced Jackson, as she credits WWE Hall of Famer Lita as an aesthetic influence.

"I love getting dressed up and I love just being comfortable...Lita's style was super fly to me because she had the cute crop top and the looser bottoms," Jackson explained, heavily influenced by Lita's ability to dress comfortably and femininely at the same time. She also credited Janet Jackson and Teyanna Taylor's fit but feminine style as an influence. "These are women that looked like me. Not the most curvaceous but toned and they have the abs that they can show and still be beautiful and feminine...I feel like I take all those things and make them my own."