Backstage Update On TNA Contract Status Of Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander

TNA Digital Media Champion Steph De Lander possibly made history as the first champion to win the title through a divorce settlement, as she was awarded the title by a judge following her split with former champion PCO, and many assumed that her new title reign meant the TNA star had signed a new contract with the company. New reports suggest that was not the case.

Fightful Select is reporting that De Lander's contract expired in December and the former "WWE NXT" star still has not signed a new contract with the company. De Lander also has barely wrestled in the past year, suffering an injury in May, and outside of a match in August, she has not wrestled since the injury. There is no word on whether she is cleared to compete or not.

Former TNA Digital Media Champion PCO's status with the company was much less mysterious, as the former champion delivered a scathing promo against the company at a recent GCW event, destroying the belt in the process. PCO has since said he was not happy with how TNA handled his contract negotiations and used the stunt as a way to vent his frustrations with the company on the way out.

De Lander has been with TNA since 2023, before that she wrestled as "Persia Perotti" in WWE, until she was released from the company in 2022. Outside of TNA, she has made a career on the independent circuit alongside former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona, especially in GCW.