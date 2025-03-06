Bully Ray Lays Out How Outrunners' Match On AEW Dynamite Should Have Gone

Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd are getting a big opportunity at AEW Revolution on Sunday when they take on the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Outrunners got the opportunity last week on "AEW Dynamite" after defeating the Murder Machines' Lance Archer and Brian Cage, after the champions distracted the latter team and the Outrunners got the roll-up victory. Despite being a fan of the Outrunners, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" he wasn't too high on the match. He said that AEW has found a way to "mess up more big men," in his opinion.

"I'll be damned if Brian Cage and Lance Archer weren't hitting these Outrunner guys with some heavy duty stuff and they weren't going down," he explained. "That match should have never went that long. The Outrunners should have gotten absolutely zero offense in until the Hurt [Syndicate's] music hit and there's the roll up and the one, two, three. That place would have went bonkers. Because when I see both guys on the Outrunners taking so much abuse and staying on their feet, it's just not believable for me."

Bully Ray said AEW could have designed the match better, but he figured they needed the TV time. He explained that wrestlers need to "get in, get on, get off, get out" and the company could have handled the match a bit better instead of stretching it out. The Outrunner's tag team championship shot joins five other title matches on the Revolution card, including Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Cope.

