TNA's Steph De Lander Details History With Matt Cardona

Over the last few years, TNA star Steph De Lander has grown in popularity, primarily while serving as muscle for Matt Cardona across the independent scene. Appearing on the GABBY AF YouTube channel, De Lander dove into her partnership with Cardona and what she believes allowed them to work as a pairing.

"We are very close and we're also very similar in a lot of ways, and I think that's the only reason why we were so successful," De Lander said. "We just kind of started working together on a whim. We met in Australia on a tour, and he was like, 'Do you want to be my heater?' And I was like, 'Duh.'"

Near the beginning of the partnership, De Lander promised Cardona that she was going to put forth as much effort as possible to make them a big deal among wrestling fans. From that point on, the two of them did everything in their power to get themselves over, with De Lander referring to both herself and Cardona as "psychotic" when it came to tweaking and improving upon their presentation and performances.

While De Lander has earned herself a consistent spot in TNA, Cardona has been vocal about the fact that he has yet to be offered a contract with a major wrestling promotion that he's satisfied with. Though he and De Lander no longer team up together onscreen, she believes her former partner will find the right landing place soon.

"He's a very talented person, and I think no matter where he is or what he does, he always gives 110%, and I think he's made for television," De Lander continued.

