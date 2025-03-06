Why Bully Ray Says You Have To Feel Bad For WWE's Randy Orton

As one of the last few active wrestlers who were at their peak during WWE's "Ruthless Aggression Era," Randy Orton still carries an extensive amount of star power with him, but despite this, he hasn't been involved in any high-profile feuds since his return from injury at Survivor Series in 2023. Unfortunately, the aforementioned return was upstaged by CM Punk's own return, and as noted by Bully Ray, Orton's recent return at Elimination Chamber was upstaged yet again.

"You gotta feel bad for Randy Orton," Bully said during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "He comes back, there's somebody else that ... I mean, first it was with Punk, right? [Two years] ago? Now, last night, at Elimination Chamber, the night he comes back is the night Cody tells The Rock he can go 'eff himself!" The veteran added, referencing Cody Rhodes response to The Rock before "The Final Boss" signaled John Cena to turn heel and attack the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While everyone might be talking about Cena's heel turn and the upcoming clash between him and Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, Orton heated up his feud with Kevin Owens. During Elimination Chamber, "The Viper" attacked Owens after his match against Sami Zayn, hitting him with his signature RKO. Orton then called back to a darker point of his era, setting up his outlawed Punt Kick, only to be stopped by officials. Naturally, the two men will likely go on to clash at WrestleMania, where either man will hopefully go on to begin a feud for championship gold.

