WWE Launches WCW YouTube Channel For Fans To Watch Classic Matches

Last year, "WWE Vault" launched on YouTube and became an alternative platform for fans to watch archived matches, weekly shows, and pay-per-view events. WWE has released over 1,000 videos on the account, and has created multiple playlists for fans to access content from any era of their choosing, while also making original shows like Stone Cold Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Session's" and "WWE Retrospective" available. The page quickly became successful, generating 1.43 million subscribers since last May. Now, WWE has announced another new YouTube account, but strictly for WCW content.

On Thursday afternoon, WWE took to social media to share the news, and revealed what fans can expect to watch on the brand new account.

"WCW ON YOUTUBE! Watch full WCW matches, full episodes of Monday Nitro and Thunder, complete pay-per-view events, and Clash of the Champions, featuring Sting, Ric Flair, The nWo, Goldberg and more. It's Where The Big Boys Play! Subscribe now: https://youtube.com/@WCW"

So far, the new YouTube account features some of WCW's most popular matches, such as Hollywood Hogan vs. Sting at Starrcade 1997 and The Outsiders vs. Lex Luger, Sting and Randy Savage at Bash at the Beach 1996. They have also released four full-length pay-per-views so far, including WCW Starrcade 1993, WCW Spring Stampede 1994, WCW SuperBrawl and WCW Greed 2001. Two episodes of "WCW Nitro" and "WCW Thunder" are also available to watch now, with more archived editions of both shows set to release in the near future.