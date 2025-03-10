Summer Rae Says Great Khali Wanted To Be Like WWE HOFer

Having been paired with Fandango for a chunk of her WWE career, Summer Rae is no stranger to being in the orbit of some of the promotion's flashier personalities. Aside from her valet work with the dancing superstar, Rae got up close and personal with The Great Khali during the time where he moonlighted as the "Punjabi Playboy."

In an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, Rae discussed the personalities of some of these lovable big men, including The Big Show, Mark Henry, and Khali himself. She notes a conversation whilst on a bus during a tour of Europe with Khali and Henry, the artist formerly known as, "Sexual Chocolate."

"Khali's really sweet but, you know, he's not spitting out paragraphs of intelligent information, he's speaking when he wants to speak, and he very rarely speaks up," Rae said. "I asked Khali, when did you start wrestling, and he said, 'when I was a little boy in India, we were really poor, and we had a really, really small TV ... and you know what I saw when I turned it on? I saw this beautiful girl with a bunch of sushi on her and Mark Henry, 'Sexual Chocolate' ate it off of her. I thought if I can do this [wrestling], I can get girls like that.' I have never seen Mark laugh so hard ... Khali's like, 'I wanted to be 'Sexual Chocolate.'

While notoriously quiet, the WWE Hall of Famer Khali has spoken up in other interviews about some of his favorite WWE legends. Summer Rae has left pro wrestling behind, serving as a media personality for various outlets.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Dr. Beau Hightower and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.