Report: WWE Looking To Bring Back Popular & Unique PLE Concept For Summer 2025

2024 saw the premium live event returns of WWE Clash at the Castle and Bad Blood. According to a new report, WWE might bring back another PLE this year, that being Evolution.

Per BodySlam.net, WWE is aiming to host the second ever Evolution premium live event over the summer. Though not set in stone, WWE is reportedly circling Saturday, July 5 as the tentative event date and the Mohegan Sun: Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut as the destination.

WWE initially debuted Evolution, an all-women's event, in October 2018 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Talents from "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT" and alumni were featured, with the main event pitting WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey against Nikki Bella, who has since joined the WWE Hall of Fame. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch defeated "The Queen" Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE legend Trish Stratus, Lita, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, and Molly Holly were also in action.

Despite its lack of follow up in the immediate years following, WWE Evolution has remained a hot topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans and the women of WWE, with Grand Slam Champion Bayley previously noting she was "dying" for its return. According to former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, the company considered running another Evolution event in 2019, but their focus ultimately went to Crown Jewel, which hosted the first ever women's wrestling match in the country of Saudi Arabia.