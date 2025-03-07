Tony Khan Addresses Second Consecutive Absence Of AEW Face Of The Revolution Match

The card for AEW Revolution on March 9 looks to have been finalized, with the show in Los Angeles, California shaping up to be one of the company's biggest in history. However, Revolution 2025 will also mark the second consecutive event in the series where a former staple of the show is missing. That staple is the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match, and when asked why the match is missing on the Revolution pre-show media call, Khan explained that he didn't want to oversaturate the ladder match stipulation.

"There are so many great matches around the company right now, and we've had some great ladder matches, and it's really about placing matches at the right time," Khan said. "I don't want to do too many ladder matches, or too many of the same kind of stipulation matches and become repetitive. You will see great ladder matches in AEW, I think we've had some real classics over the years, and the Face of the Revolution ladder match we've had some excellent matches. But it's about putting the right people in the right situations at the right times."

The match was first used in 2021, where the winner would earn a shot at the AEW TNT Championship. Scorpio Sky was the first "Face of the Revolution," but he would be unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone then-champion Darby Allin. Wardlow won the match at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view, but his chance at becoming AEW TNT Champion was stopped by MJF who cost Wardlow his match against the aforementioned Scorpio Sky. Finally, Powerhouse Hobbs won the 2023 match that happened on the final "AEW Dynamite" before Revolution that year, and was the first man to use his shot successfully as he would win the AEW TNT Championship from the 2022 winner, Wardlow.

