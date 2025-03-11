Mark Henry Looks Back On Missed World Title Opportunities In WWE

After 15 long years in the wrestling business, Mark Henry finally captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he defeated Randy Orton at Night Of Champions 2011. Unfortunately, Henry's reign would come to an end just three months later, and he would never win the World Heavyweight Championship again for the rest of his WWE career. Many believed that "The World's Strongest Man" was set to defeat John Cena to become champion after turning heel in his infamous fake retirement speech. However, according to Henry in a recent interview with "Monopoly Events," his ongoing injury problems prevented him from becoming a multiple time world champion.

"I was blessed. I had two other opportunities to be world champion and I got hurt and it was just frustrating to be headed towards WrestleMania and winning the belt, and then damn, I got to have shoulder surgery, or I got to go have surgery on my knee. It sucked, but this time it was awesome and I know a lot of y'all was probably mad after the retirement speech with John Cena, that I went into that next six months and then I retired, and I didn't win the title. Everybody thought 'man you should have won, the WWE screwed you,' no they didn't. I'm the one that retired, that really quit because my body was so beat up that I would not be a great champion. When you champion, you got to fight everybody."

Henry reiterated that his body was too damaged in order to compete on a regular basis and felt it was the appropriate time step away from the industry, but expressed that he's enjoyed retirement and the projects he's worked on both related to and outside of wrestling.

