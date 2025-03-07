Tony Khan Addresses Whether John Cena Heel Turn In WWE Will Influence AEW Creative

John Cena's heel turn is the biggest thing in the industry since last weekend's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where the veteran finally went full-dark side for the first time since his run as the "Doctor of Thuganomics." The move has been so major that it's drowned out a lot of buzz from storylines elsewhere in WWE itself, which led to AEW President Tony Khan being asked if he feels like his promotion needs to step up and do something major as well with AEW Revolution this weekend.

"I think we're really very happy with the shows right now, I think the quality of show has been tremendous and we helped build a lot of excitement around the original Revolution by just doing great shows," Khan claimed during the recent AEW Revolution Media Call, adding that he thinks that if they continue to have great shows around the upcoming pay-per-view, it will end up paying off for them. "We do take big swings and do exciting things on the shows and we have big developments, big matches, big moments, and I wanna keep doing that, but I don't want to change anything we're doing just because another wrestling promotion has changed what they're doing."

Despite this, Khan admitted that there are many exciting things happening all over the pro wrestling industry and that he keeps an eye on everything, but added that he's the most focused on his own pay-per-view this weekend instead of what WWE or any other promotion is doing.

