Stone Cold Steve Austin Weighs In On John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber culminated in one of the most shocking wrestling moments in years, as John Cena allied himself with The Rock and turned heel on Cody Rhodes. As someone who knows a thing or two about controversial heel turns, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was asked for his thoughts on the decision during an interview with The Schmo, and the "Texas Rattlesnake" seemed to harbor some doubt about whether it'll have the intended effect.

"It had to happen sooner or later — finally, it happened," Austin said. "It'll be interesting to see whether the people accept him as a heel, or has he turned himself more babyface? I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Nonetheless, they've kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania, and that's what they do every single year."

Austin was then asked if he'll be present for WrestleMania this year as backup for Rhodes, with the wrestler stating that he hasn't yet been contacted. He didn't outright deny his attendance, but Austin is either playing things close to the vest or truly doesn't yet have plans to get involved.

In a move that many never saw coming, Austin came out of retirement in 2022, wrestling a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38. It was Austin's first match since 2003, when he was forced to retire due to accumulating injuries and the impact on his quality of life. His return to the ring was highly acclaimed, however, and many have since lobbied for Austin to wrestle another match.

As for Cena, he'll go on to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month in Las Vegas, Nevada, with The Rock in his corner. Should Cena win, it will mark a record-breaking 17th world championship for the 47-year-old.

