Backstage Report Blurs Lines Of John Cena's WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn

John Cena's heel turn during this year's Elimination Chamber shocked the wrestling world after the veteran spent years as the biggest babyface in the industry and was noted for his dedication to being a good guy. However, according to a recent report in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," a good portion of the WWE locker room was just as shocked as the fans.

The report claimed that the segment was originally planned to come after Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton's tag match but later that night it was set as the final segment, with many backstage producers not being aware of it. "The story that we were told which is what was being said after the show among people in the inner circle is that the segment as laid out would have Rhodes turned Rock down, but Cena wouldn't be involved and would win the chamber," the report stated. "The plan was that the Cena turn with Rock would have been saved for WrestleMania's finish. The idea is that once the decision was made, during the day, to do it on this show, then obviously it had to go on last."

Meltzer added one caveat that may blur the lines behind the scenes: "Keep in mind that the top few people in WWE could be swerving their own people and it was always going last and the turn was always on this show, but after the show, many of the key people were told that it was a late change.

Lastly, the report also noted that Charlotte Flair has been "earmarked" to break her father, Ric Flair's world championship record if the promotion can get her in a spot to do so.