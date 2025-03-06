Bully Ray Points Out One Surprising Aspect Of John Cena's WWE Heel Turn

John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber came as quite a surprise, with few predicting that WWE would make such a drastic decision after two decades of him being one of the company's most important babyfaces.

WWE legend Bully Ray was also taken aback by Cena going over to the dark side, particularly considering how it's his final year in WWE. While discussing Cena's actions at Elimination Chamber on "Busted Open," Ray expressed surprise at the move, citing WWE's potential merchandise revenue loss from Cena's retirement tour as one important factor.

"I understand why you think it's so shocking and everybody thinks it's shocking, but I'm not shocked by it because it's such damn good business. It's not shocking to me; it's awesome," began Ray. "I didn't think they would turn John Cena heel during his retirement tour because I don't know how that makes the maximum amount of money. But maybe they don't need to make the maximum amount of money on John Cena in today's WWE environment as opposed to when he was wrestling every day. We don't have to rely on John Cena to put asses on seat; we don't have to rely on John Cena for all of this merchandising and stuff."

Ray, though, added that he doesn't foresee Cena being a heel for the entirety of his retirement tour, asserting that there will be multiple turns in his storyline.

Cena, for years, sold the most merch in WWE, but following the emergence of Cody Rhodes as WWE's top babyface, he lost that crown to "The American Nightmare." But Cena reportedly outsold Rhodes at the Royal Rumble in January, as well as the man Cena was eliminated by in the men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso.