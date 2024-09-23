WWE's Cody Rhodes Reaches Impressive Merchandise Milestone

There have been some major merchandise movers throughout WWE's history, but Cody Rhodes has done something that not even Hulk Hogan or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin can claim. According to Fightful Select, sources within Fanatics, the sports merchandise conglomerate, have reported that the Undisputed WWE Champion has entered the top five in sales for any athlete or personality. This makes Rhodes the first professional wrestler to boast that distinction.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin personally commended Rhodes for his history-making sales figures, and "The American Nightmare" posted the video of the executive breaking the news to him. "You know what I've just been told? I owe you a giant thank you," Rubin says in the video. "Because you are, without question, the number one person driving WWE's business." Rubin then joked that he has to give The Rock and Logan Paul a hard time for falling short.

When you hear it from the man himself, it hits different. Humbled and honored by the continued support of the @WWE Universe ❤️ Let's keep it going, @michaelrubin! #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/Ul64YkSwoY — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 18, 2024

It was previously reported that Rhodes had cracked Fanatics' top 10 overall in sales. Considering that the merchandising company represents a host of athletes, entertainers, and personalities, Rhodes' accomplishment is no small feat. Meanwhile, WWE released its own list of top merchandise movers for 2023, which included Rhodes, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and others.

Recently, a minor controversy arose related to WWE merchandise when the company began selling replica CM Punk friendship bracelets. The creator of Punk's original bracelet had a brief exchange online with the former AEW star's on-screen rival Drew McIntyre, forcing WWE to slightly alter the design. As of this writing, however, Rhodes' merch hasn't attracted any controversy.