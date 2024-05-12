WWE's Cody Rhodes Reportedly Among Fanatics' Top 10 Overall Sports Merchandise Sellers

Cody Rhodes continues to make waves as the WWE Champion. After finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 to end Roman Reigns' historic title run, Fightful Select has reported that Rhodes has also been the only wrestler to hit the top 10 overall sellers list on the Fanatics sports merchandise platform.

Considering Fanatics carries NBA and NFL products among their catalog, Rhodes' ranking amongst the top sellers puts him with esteemed company. Fightful Select further reported that The Undertaker recently done a signing for Fanatics, but WWE is said to be looking beyond just Fanatics for licensed merch.

Rhodes is 35 days into his run as WWE Champion, having made his first major defense against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France, at the beginning of May. He had previously defended the title in an non-televised bout against Shinsuke Nakamura in Austria just days before that. He is currently preparing for a title defense against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

It's not been explicitly stated whether both the WWE Universal and United States titles will be on the line for the bout, but Rhodes himself has made it clear that he's eyeing up the gold on Logan Paul's shoulder as it would make him a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He held the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles during his initial run with the company prior to his departure in 2016. This will be the second time Logan Paul is making an attempt at the WWE Championship, having previously challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.