Chelsea Green Retains WWE Women's US Title Thanks To NXT UK Star

Chelsea Green retained her WWE Women's United States Championship over Michin in a Street Fight during "WWE SmackDown."

Since becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, Green has exclusively fought with her opponent that night; she completed her first defense of the title in January, before the rematch to that bout ended with Mchin the victor by disqualification following interference. That set up the Street Fight in Philadelphia on Friday, with Green entering with gear inspired by the "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley and Michin donning an Eagles jersey.

Soon enough, chairs and trashcans were introduced to the fight, and Green would take the advantage into the first commercial break with a rope tethered to her opponent. Having fought out of her predicament, Michin was looking to satisfy the crowd – who had been chanting "We want tables" for much of the bout – but found herself blindsided by Piper Niven. B-Fab arrived to even the odds and take Niven out of the equation, seemingly opening things up for Michin to take the victory. After hitting a rolling attack into the corner with Green sandwiched between the bottom turnbuckle and a trashcan, Michin once again went for the table.

Green hoisted Michin up looking to instead put her through it, but Michin fought out and hit Eat Da-Feet to place Green back onto it, following up finally to hit a senton through the table. She went for the winning pinfall, only for a hooded figure to emerge and save Green from the pinfall and take Michin out. The hooded figure was revealed to be Alba Fyre – alone following the departure of her championship-winning tag team partner – while Green made the cover to retain her title. Fyre saluted the victorious champion, indicating she will be a new addition to Green's "Secret Her-Vice."