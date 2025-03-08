WWE SmackDown - 3/7/2025: 3 Things We Loved And Hated

While I have my reservations about the insane amount of recap video packages we've been subjected to this week (that's putting things politely), I don't find myself sick and tired of this feud from the jump, and that's in part thanks to Cody Rhodes' promo on the most recent episode of "SmackDown." Rhodes took to Friday's edition of the blue brand, armed with nothing but his title, the gnarliest-looking black eye known to man, and a microphone to issue his first statements after John Cena's brutal Elimination Chamber betrayal.

Rhodes was received well by the adoring Philadelphia crowd, which helped create an air of solidarity and awe as Rhodes cataloged the significance of the city to him, from his former Money in the Bank dreams to the completion of his WrestleMania 40 ambitions. I know people make a lot of comparisons between Rhodes and Homelander, but Rhodes really is the closest thing WWE has to a superhero, to their very own Big, Blue Boy Scout. We already knew Rhodes was going to be a strong babyface to counterbalance the rancid, evil energy emanating from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Corporate Cena, and Travis Scott, but he was in his element as he endeared himself to Philadelphia. Nothing groundbreaking, but cool to see a master in his craft perform his art.

Rhodes' ending monologue was where it was at for me. As Rhodes began to speak about his past interactions with Cena, you could see the emotional hurt blend with the physical pain on his bruised face, and you could hear the deep amount of sorrow and betrayal in his voice — a voice that did not speak during Elimination Chamber, a voice that communicates Rhodes' hurt in a way his facial expressions and blood couldn't detail. Rhodes recalls Cena telling him of the heaviness of a championship, that a titleholder's burdens get stronger every day.

Rhodes subsequently picked up the belt with one hand, and dramatic effect oozed from the visual. If the symbolism of Rhodes so easily picking up a title over 300 days in his possession isn't clear, then perhaps the way Rhodes' tone turned from somber to enraged will elucidate things for you.

"You are convinced that you are the last of kind — you are not!" Rhodes barked. "I am standing here, and I am holding this above my head as if it weighs nothing!"

Chills. Rhodes' willingness to do anything for a storyline is a running joke with my friends, but Friday's monologue showed that Rhodes really *is* willing to do anything — go anywhere, emotionally and dramatically — for a storyline. Passion dripped from his voice, and his anger was infectious. Rhodes made himself to be a *strong* hero, whose resilience taps into every soul's desire to be strong, to be great.

This is a Cody Rhodes in overdrive, and I'm living for it. If we can have more of this, paced tastefully over the next 43 days until WrestleMania, then I'll definitely "come and get some" every Friday.

Written by Angeline Phu