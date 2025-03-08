AEW's Will Ospreay Confirms Triple H's Comments On 'The Grind' In WWE Were About Him

AEW's acquisition of Will Ospreay has oft been praised by veterans of the industry as well as his fans on social media, but it's a well-known fact that WWE was gunning for "The Aerial Assassin" before he chose Tony Khan's promotion instead. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque notably made some comments during an appearance on Pat McAfee's show last year,and fans and the star himself have long since believed Levesque was talking about Ospreay — something he confirmed during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"He didn't say my name but ... he was," Ospreay said. "I won't throw any names under the bus, but it was about me ... I'm not taking it personal, like 'Oh that hurt my feelings,' it's just kind of like 'Oh, you take a fringe jab at me? I'll take one back!'"

Ospreay took one back on an April 2024 episode of "Dynamite," when he indirectly addressed Levesque's comments during an interview, making references to the "grind" verbiage. He didn't use Levesque's name, but mentioned some one who is "only in the position he's in because he was grinding the boss' daughter," a reference to Levesque's marriage to Stephanie McMahon.

"There's nothing like horrible about it — like, I don't hate the guy; I've never met him! How can I hate someone I've never even met?" Ospreay asked. He also revealed he never spoke to Levesque personally, as his agent was dealing with WWE on his behalf. "I can't understand anyone's thought process, I'm f***ing autistic as f***, mate!"

