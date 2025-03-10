Chris Jericho Unmasks Gravity, Hologram Stays Undefeated On AEW Revolution Zero Hour

Chris Jericho was set to defend the Ring of Honor World Championship during AEW Revolution's "Zero Hour" on Sunday against Gravity, but the match never got underway after a brutal beating and unmasking by Jericho and The Learning Tree. Jericho brought a bat to the ring and was accompanied by "Bad Apple" Brian Keith and "The Redwood" Big Bill.

The match didn't get ever get underway and was deemed a no-contest after Jericho hit Gravity with the bat and Keith and Big Bill beat him down. Gravity's brother, Bandido, came out to make the save, but the Learning Tree kept the brothers apart. Jericho took off Gravity's mask and continued to beat him down until referee Aubrey Edwards brought Gravity's mother and sister into the ring to help him cover his face and hide his identity. The Learning Tree made their way up the ramp, with Jericho holding Gravity's mask like a trophy. Jericho has been feuding with Bandido over the ROH World Championship since the former's return to television.

Elsewhere on "Zero Hour," the Undisputed Kingdom and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Shane Taylor Promotions as The Ops were seen watching from a suite in the arena. In the opening match, Hologram continued his undefeated streak alongside Komander, defeating Lee Johnson and Blake Christian. Hologram got the victory for the team after he hit a 450 splash on Christian.