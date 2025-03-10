Kazuchika Okada Pins Brody King, Wins 11th AEW Continental Title Defense At Revolution

Kazuchika Okada is still AEW Continental Champion after a vicious bout at AEW Revolution against the Hounds of Hell's Brody King. Okada successfully defended his gold against King's partner, Buddy Matthews, at "AEW Collision Grand Slam: Australia," then moved on to tormenting King backstage. AEW President Tony Khan made their championship bout official in the days leading up to the pay-per-view.

King came out of the gate hot, getting Okada out of the ring to start off. He targeted Okada's lower back and had his biceps and chest red and bleeding from the ferocity of his chops. After a vicious elbow strike outside of the ring, Okada grabbed the championship belt and placed it on the apron. King delivered another chop and got Okada onto a chair at ringside, then delivered a big cross body to the champion while he was seated.

Back in the ring, the challenger hit a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle followed up by a cannonball run into Okada in the corner. Okada got a chair into the ring and distracted the referee long enough to grab the title and hit King in the head. King kicked out, but Okada countered another cannonball with a dropkick, followed by a Rainmaker for the victory, his 11th successful title defense in his reign as Continental Champion.