Title Contender Reportedly 'Carried To The Back' Following AEW Revolution Match

Momo Watanabe put up a fight against AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, but Watanabe was unable to dethrone the champion. Not only that, but Watanabe appears to have suffered an injury in the tail-end of the match.

According to PWInsider, Watanabe was carried out of the ring, following her loss to Mone at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, CA. Watanabe is believed to have injured her ankle coming off the ropes at the end of the match. Watanabe limped through the conclusion of the match, which saw Mone drop her with a Mone Maker and lock in a cross-face submission. There is no word on the severity of her injury.

Watanabe was the winner of the multi-promotional Women's Cup match which took place at Wrestle Dynasty in Tokyo Dome earlier this year, besting ROH's Athena, CMLL's Persephone, and AEW's Willow Nightingale in the match. Outside of Forbidden Door and Wrestle Dynasty matches, Watanabe made her AEW in-ring debut earlier this month on "AEW Collision," where she defeated Serena Deeb en route to her title match with Mone.

Mone has been AEW TBS Champion since AEW Double or Nothing in May of last year, where she dethroned Willow Nightingale. During her nearly-year-long reign, she has collected other titles, including the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Women's Championship in Britain.