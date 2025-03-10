Backstage Update On Current WWE Status Of Two Potential Future Bloodline Members

The Bloodline has undergone plenty of changes over the last year, with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the Guerrillas of Destiny refashioning the faction in their own image. While the Anoa'i Dynasty has already spawned two separate factions' worth of stars, there are still more members left to join.

According to Fightful Select, former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Hikuleo, brother to Guerrillas of Destiny's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, was signed to WWE a while back but has yet to be featured in any kind of fashion, with the former NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champion not even appearing in WWE developmental. The three men are the sons of former WCW Hardcore Champion Haku. As for Lance Anoa'i, the former independent wrestler and MLW star was also signed to WWE last year but suffered an injury and was expected out until sometime around the current period. It is not known the type or severity of the injury.

The news comes not long after The OG Bloodline's Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, putting him in title contention at WrestleMania 41. Uso will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, while "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns remains without any WrestleMania plans. Solo Sikoa recently popped back up on "WWE SmackDown," attacking Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, likely at the behest of "The Final Boss" The Rock, who has been obsessed with Rhodes over the past few weeks. Sikoa had not been seen since losing Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns on the first "Raw" of 2025.