Queen Of The Ring Actor Reveals Wrestling Matches Are Predetermined At AEW Revolution

Damaris Lewis, starring as Babs Wingo in the recently released "Queen of the Ring" movie centered around Mildred Burke, broke the age-old rule of kayfabe to reveal that she had learned wrestling was predetermined ahead of the AEW Revolution main event.

Lewis supports Emily Bett Rickards as Burke in the recently released biopic about the women's wrestling pioneer – starring as Wingo, a relatively lesser-known black women's wrestler performing in NWA throughout the 60s.

With the film in theaters across the US after Friday, Director Ash Avildsen was joined at ringside by Lewis and Kelli Berglund – who portays Nell Stewart – for a brief interview spot with Tony Schiavone; Avildsen directed Schiavone to ask the actors about what they had learned about wrestling. To which Lewis outright told everybody in attendance and watching on pay-per-view that the wrestlers knew the results of the bouts before anyone else does.

"One thing I learned about pro wrestlers, you all know you're going to win before anybody else does. So thank you for teaching me that," she said.

Following the segment, Fightful Select noted that there were audible groans from those watching backstage when she delivered the line. The timing of the interview couldn't have been more unfortunate for AEW either, given that it was coming directly before the main event for the World title between Cope and Jon Moxley.