What The Queen Of The Ring Cast Looks Like Versus The Real Wrestlers

Mildred Burke is the original pioneer of women's wrestling who doesn't get enough credit for what she did to pave the way for women across all promotions today. That's about to change with the theatrical release of "Queen of the Ring," a film based on the 2010 book "The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend" by author Jeff Leen and some of Burke's own writings. Moviegoers and wrestling fans alike will be able to catch the movie when it debuts on Friday, March 7.

The film was written and directed by Ash Avildsen, who originally wanted to tell a fictional story he described as a love letter to 80s wrestling, but when he was told about Burke's story and the "Queen of the Ring" book by legendary commentator Jim Ross, he was sold to go in a different direction with his film. Avildsen wanted to tell Burke's story on the big screen, and cast a multitude of actors and actual trained professional wrestlers alike to bring Burke's tale of scratching and clawing her way to success to life.

A big question going in to the film's premiere is just how much these actors look like their wrestling counterparts. Actress Emily Bett Rickards was cast as Burke, and alongside her stand quite a few big names in professional wrestling, such as AEW's "Timeless" Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) and Kamille (Kailey Latimer). We're taking a look at some of the big name in Burke's own tale, like her trainer-turned-husband and others she worked alongside, and the big names playing the characters, to see how they compare.