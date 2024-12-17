First Trailer For Mildred Burke Biopic Queen Of The Ring Spotlights Pioneering Legend

After 2023 featured biopics on lucha libre legend Cassandro and the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, 2024 was relatively light of feature films focusing on pro wrestling. The lone exception was "Queen of the Ring," the biopic on women's wrestling pioneer Mildred Burke, which premiered at the Newport Beach film festival in October. For those who couldn't make that event, fear not; a new glimpse of the film, and a date for when they can see it, has been revealed.

On Tuesday afternoon, "Queen of the Ring's" production company, SUMERIAN, released the film's first trailer. At a little over a minute and a half in length, the footage unsurprisingly focuses heavily on Burke ("Arrow" star Emily Bett Rickards), starting with her working as a waitress before pursuing her wrestling career. While featuring plenty of in-ring action, plenty of time appears devoted to Burke's marriage with promoter Billy Wolfe (Josh Lucas), its subsequent disintegration, and Burke's dealings with promoter Jack Pfefer (Walton Goggins).

Several notable wrestling names are scheduled to appear in "Queen of the Ring," including AEW stars Kamille, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker as June Byers, Clara Mortensen, and Debbie Nichols respectively, while WWE star Naomi, billed as Trinity Fatu, will portray Ethel Johnson. While Baker and Naomi do not appear in the trailer at first glance, footage of Storm and Kamille wrestling against Rickards could be seen throughout.

The end of the trailer revealed "Queen of the Ring" will be hitting theaters on Friday, March 7. It's unclear if the film will see a wide release across the US, or if it will only be available in select locations.