Kamille Provides Health Update And Teases Showdown With AEW Star

AEW star Kamille has given an update on her injury and also discussed her feud with former friend Mercedes Mone.

Kamille acted as the AEW TBS Champion's bodyguard, before growing tired of her, leading to a split between the two on the November 27 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The former NWA World Women's Champion, in a recent interview with "Covalent TV," revealed that she no longer has her arm in a sling and also stated that she is close to getting cleared. She also touched upon her split with Mone and why she didn't get physical with her.

"As you can see, I'm not wearing the sling today. The doctor said it was a good day where I can stretch it out. I'm close to being completely cleared, so I was feeling, with knowing I was getting healed up, I was thinking, 'This lady has been talking to me crazy for a while,'" said Kamille. "I was brought up very respectfully; if you don't have something nice to say, just don't say anything. So, I've been holding my tongue, holding my tongue, but I've had enough. I've had enough. I had to give her a little piece of my mind, give her the line she's been giving me too often, but instead of being physical, which she might have deserved, I walked away."

Kamille added that she has regrouped herself since her split and is planning her next steps in her feud with Mone. The AEW star hasn't wrestled in over a month, with her last match coming at the "AEW Fright Night Dynamite" show on October 30, where she lost to Kris Statlander — her first defeat in AEW since debuting in the promotion in July.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Covalent TV" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.