Swerve Strickland, Tony Khan Reveal AEW Locker Room Is Banged Up Following Revolution

During this past weekend's AEW Revolution, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet took their feud to it's limit with a clash for the No. 1 contendership for the AEW World Championship. Strickland ultimately bested Ricochet, and is back in the title scene only six months after losing the belt, but as the star revealed in the AEW Revolution Post Show Media Scrum, he suffered an injury in the bout.

"Pardon me everybody, I have a ruptured eardrum right now, so I can only hear out of this ear [points to his right ear] so, definitely be loud with your questions, thank you!" Strickland said upon arriving to the press conference as he addressed the reporters.

Later in the media scrum, Tony Khan admitted that Toni Storm specifically was very beat up after her match with Mariah May. "To be transparent: this is one of the hardest hitting, most physical shows in the history of AEW," he admitted. "There was a lot of blood lost and people beat up, injuries, and I am going through that medical report with the doctor right now to figure out who is clear to wrestle in Fresno."

The AEW president added that he believes that several of the promotion's biggest stars will be cleared for the upcoming "Dynamite" in Fresno this Wednesday, and emphasized that he will focus on delivering what they've advertised for the show.

