AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Reflects On Differences Between Her Character & Real Self

Every on-screen performer deals with the duality of who they are when the lights are flashing and what they represent when the cameras are off. Whether we look at the character of Sasha Banks in WWE or Mercedes Mone in AEW, they both have defined, hedonistic traits. They're "loud" characters, so to speak, obsessed with glory, fame, and fortune.

Mone writes in one of her recent blogs that reporters often ask her the differences between her on-screen character and who she is at home. Therefore, she takes it upon herself to elucidate on the topic and explain to her fans who she really is.

"During my interview, I reflected on how different I am from my wrestling character, Mercedes Moné. While Mercedes Moné and my real self, Mercedes Varnado, share some similarities, they are also quite distinct in many ways. Mercedes Moné is like a superhero—a larger-than-life persona that embodies confidence, strength, fashion, and fierce determination. She allows me to tap into a side of myself that I sometimes struggle to express in my everyday life."

While her "gimmick" is that of an arrogant, brash "CEO," Mone pontificates that she is quite the opposite when relaxing at home, away from the ring.

"When I'm at home, though, I'm far from the glitz and glam that comes with being a professional wrestler. I absolutely love slipping into my cozy sweats and a simple tank top, completely ditching the makeup and wig. There's something so comforting about hanging out with my dogs in a relaxed state, away from the spotlight."

The AEW TBS Champion tapped out Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution to retain her title. Unfortunately, Watanbe was reportedly carried to the back following the match.

