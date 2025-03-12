Ex-WWE Star Sonya Deville Details Steps Vince McMahon Took After Her Stalker Incident

Former WWE head Vince McMahon has dealt with plenty of controversy over the years. However, several wrestlers who once worked with him have continued to share the many lengths he went for them during personal issues, like Sonya Deville, who recently recounted the steps he took to ensure her safety after her stalker incident.

"Vince rented a house for me to stay in, in a different part of Florida ... and hired 24/7, armed security," Deville said during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato, added that the security detail stayed around her for a month. The former WWE talent noted how her stalker didn't end up getting bail, but this didn't stop her from feeling unsafe. "The next, how many months were a whirlwind; I mean, I went and got my right to carry, I finally moved myself into a high-rise apartment where I thought I'd feel most secure."

Despite the measures McMahon took on her behalf, Deville said she never went back to her old home and suffered from paranoia even while living in the high-rise apartment. Deville then noted that she's since gotten past the period, and has gone to extreme lengths to protect herself. "Anything you can have, my house has, so I think maybe I found comfort in taking those steps."

